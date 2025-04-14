Watch Now
Governor said I-4 construction to widen lanes in Polk and Osceola is 8 months ahead of schedule

WFTS
Traffic on I-4 on 2/14/2025.
POLK COUNTY, Fla — Governor Ron Desantis announced that the construction of two additional lanes in Polk and Osceola Counties will open eight months ahead of schedule.

The governor announced in a press conference on Monday that two additional lanes on I-4 will be open the week of April 28.

FDOT expedited the construction of additional lanes along 7.5 miles of I-4, which started in February.

WATCH: Video of additional lanes from FDOT

FDOT I-4 lane additions

FDOT prioritizing the construction of these two additional lanes will give drivers congestion relief before construction begins on the Moving I-4 Forward Program. The overall program includes widening 14.7 miles of I-4 in Polk and Osceola counties from six to 10 lanes and widening all road shoulders for emergency evacuations.


