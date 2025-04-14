Body of missing three-year-old boy recovered after search of pond near East Lake Road: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — The body of a missing three-year-old boy was recovered in a pond after a law enforcement search near East Lake Road in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County Sheriff (PCSO) said they were searching for a missing three-year-old child who went missing Sunday afternoon near Eastlake Road in the Bell Lansbrook Apartment Complex. PCSO said the parents of the child are hearing impaired and thought the boy was playing with an older brother, but he had wandered off.

A doorbell camera showed the boy walking towards a pond adjacent to East Lake Road.

Search crews used K9s and a helicopter to search for the child and recovered his body Sunday evening.