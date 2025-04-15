Free party (with swag bags!) to celebrate Dunedin Public Library's 130th anniversary

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Happy 130th anniversary to the historic Dunedin Public Library!

Founded in 1895 — before Dunedin was even incorporated as a city — the oldest library in Pinellas County will celebrate on April 25 with a free party (with cool swag bags!) open to the public.

"The library has been a part of the city as its grown through the years, and it's always been a community hub," said library director Phyllis Gorshe.

The April 25 party is free and open to the public.

Guests will be able to view historic artifacts from the library's vaults, including book registries — before library cards — from the early 1900s.

The party will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and include cake, guest speakers, free mementos, and a Christmas decoration.

The 130th Library Anniversary Gala, which will be held on April 26, is a ticketed event featuring music, food, and lectures. For more on the gala, click here.

