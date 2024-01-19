Tampa man wins million-dollar prize after playing scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man took home the top prize after buying one lucky scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Yorjhans Rodriguez Damas, 45, claimed the $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $640,000 from the lottery's Tampa office.

Rodriguez Damas bought his ticket from Silver 7 Food Mart at 1701 West Hillsborough Avenue. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.