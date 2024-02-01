Plans to improve safety on dangerous Pinellas County road are underway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — 49th Street South will soon be going through a safety improvement project, part of a joint effort between the City of Gulfport, St. Petersburg and Forward Pinellas.

They are all working together to find safety solutions.

Businesses in the area said they want to see some changes fast. 49th Street South is known as a dangerous road with a lot of speeders.

It's a really big concern for the owner of Seasons of Care, an early learning center on the road. Linda Garvey said it's a scary sight seeing drivers speed by and kids walk to school.

“Walking to school, the kids have to be extra, extra cautious before they cross the street,” Garvey said.

She said people speed by at all hours of the day; that's exactly why 49th Street South will be undergoing the improvement project, officially called the Safe Streets Pinellas 49th Street South Project.

St. Pete City Councilman John Muhammad said the top focus is reducing speed, but they're also considering adding more traffic lights and medians.

They want to hear from you. Click here to submit your input on safety improvements.