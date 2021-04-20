LIST: Where masks are still required in the Tampa Bay area

As more Floridians get their COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions ease in some places, ABC Action News is bringing you the latest on local mask mandates.

All information is current as of Tuesday, April 20.

Hillsborough County

The county's local state of emergency, which requires masks, is in place until April 22.

Masks are required in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions. Click here for more information.

County leaders meet on April 21 to discuss the local state of emergency.

Pinellas County

The county's local state of emergency, which requires masks, is in place until April 23.

Masks must be worn while indoor public places. Click here for more information.

County leaders meet on April 27 to discuss the local state of emergency.

There are no mask mandates in place in Pasco, Polk, Hernando, Sarasota, Manatee, Highlands, Citrus, Hardee or DeSoto Counties.

Pasco County rescinded its mask mandate on April 5, but county leaders still strongly encourage masks.

The City of Sarasota removed its mask mandate in February.