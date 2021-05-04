Pinellas County rescinds mask mandate day after DeSantis signs order to end local COVID-19 restrictions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County rescinded its face-covering order on Tuesday morning.

The announcement came a day after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order invalidating local emergency orders and COVID-19 restrictions.

In a press release, Pinellas County said effective immediately, the following ordinance requirements are rescinded:

COVID-19 ordinance requiring face coverings and certain safety protocols at businesses.

The order requiring safety plans requirements for large events.

Due to the ordinance being rescinded, the county said the Board of County Commissioners meeting on May 11 would no longer include State of Local Emergency and public hearing on the ordinance requiring face coverings.

It's important to note that while masks will no longer be mandated throughout the county, "private businesses and organizations in Pinellas may still require face coverings and/or any other safety protocols as part of their own business operation."

Also, schools are not affected by the county's rescinded order. Pinellas County Schools announced its School Board will rescind its face coverings policy in schools and district facilities at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, which is the last day of school for students for the 2020-2021 school year.

