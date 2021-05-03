Governor DeSantis signs order to end all local COVID-19 restrictions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order invalidating local emergency orders and COVID-19 restrictions.

He signed a bill Monday morning that goes into effect July 1, but also signed an executive order to bridge the gap from now until then.

DeSantis cited the efficacy of vaccines and the number of elderly Floridians that have been vaccinated thus far. He said telling people they still had to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 restrictions even after being vaccinated undermined public confidence in the vaccines.

He emphasized his endorsement of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but expressed his displeasure with the government keeping restrictions and issuing fines to businesses now that the vaccine is readily available.

The governor slammed states whose governments have imposed stricter COVID-19 restrictions that have lasted longer and said Florida will lead the way back to normalcy.

Private businesses, of course, can still require masks upon entry and enforce social distancing and other protective measures.

The bill also cements the emergency order that banned vaccine passports.

