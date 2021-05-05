Hillsborough County rescinds countywide mask mandate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County rescinded its face-covering order on Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order earlier this week invalidating local emergency orders and COVID-19 restrictions.

The county extended its local state of emergency on April 29 through May 6, which is still in effect. County officials say the state of emergency is separate from the mask order.

The school board isn't impacted by the rule and a mask mandate remains in effect for all county schools through the end of this school year. The school board said it was committed to closing our the year "with the health of our students and staff at the forefront."

With fewer than four weeks in the 2020-2021 school year, Hillsborough County Public Schools remains committed to closing... Posted by Hillsborough County Public Schools on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Businesses in Hillsborough are free to impose their own restrictions.

Pinellas County rescinded its face-covering order on Tuesday.

