Black-owned business shares struggles faced in the industry

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A report from Forbes shows that Black-owned businesses still face major challenges. With that in mind, ABC Action News sat down with one local business owner to learn more about the struggles she faces in the industry.

Accent Styles Boutique is full of color and culture. The owner said her goal is to bring Kenyan style and representation to the Tampa Bay area. She explained that stereotypes have come with that goal.

“We are so much more than the stereotypes or the shackles that people may try to limit us to being,” Anji Degante said.

Degante opened the store five years ago. She said it is so much more than a business—she's working to create a bridge between African and African American culture.

“It’s really important to have it here in Tampa because it’s a very beautiful and different business, but there is not a lot of African accents throughout the city of Tampa,” Degante said.

She said she has faced stereotypes and doubts while working in the fashion industry.

According to Forbes, 86% of Black business owners surveyed believe their businesses are judged more critically than nonblack businesses, and 95% say they are motivated to disprove racial stereotypes.

“We are here to literally defy each and every stereotype, all while sharing African culture," Degante said.

She’s faced some difficulties in the industry but said it's been a blessing to create this space in Tampa. A portion of each sale goes to helping children in Kenya go to school.

“I have an orphanage there, so you get to purchase clothing, and a percentage goes back,” Degante said.

Every year, she goes back to that orphanage, and she brings people who shop at her store to give back to the kids and allow Floridians to experience Kenya.

“This is our way to say, 'I am African. I am proud.' This is Black history, which is American history, and it should be displayed each and every day," Degante said.

She encourages people to shop at Black-owned businesses in honor of Black History Month.

We reached out to Hillsborough County to find out how they support Black-owned businesses.

They shared a program that aims to help minority businesses thrive, which offers training, business opportunities, and other resources. Click here for more information about the program.