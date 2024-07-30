Pinellas County School Board to vote on updated student mental health plan for 2024-2025 school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board is meeting on Tuesday.

Leaders are voting on the 2024-2025 Mental Health Assistance Allocation plan.

Approval of this plan will provide $5,249,078 in state funds to expand mental health services for students for this upcoming school year.

The money will be used for things like mental health and wellness training, hiring more qualified mental health professionals, increasing community partnerships, and suicide prevention.

All of these efforts will be focused on identifying students with emotional needs and supporting them.

The Florida legislature has allocated funding for mental health and wellness services in schools again for the 2024-25 school year.

This plan ensures that the school district is in compliance and can expand mental health services to students.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.