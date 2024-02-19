WATCH: Local woman celebrates turning 102

A Tampa Bay area woman celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend. Helen Anthony, affectionately known as Ms. Helen, is 102 years old!

Her family gathered yesterday afternoon for a birthday lunch featuring Ms. Helen's favorite menu item: a margarita.

Ms. Helen was still driving up until about four years ago and still cooking huge meals every Sunday for people at her church and in her community. She called them the "Sunday strollers."

Anybody who needed a hot meal knew they could get one on Sunday at Ms. Helen's.