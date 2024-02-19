Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

WATCH: Local woman celebrates turning 102

Local woman turning 102 still cooking meals for church members
Posted at 7:17 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 07:17:49-05

A Tampa Bay area woman celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend. Helen Anthony, affectionately known as Ms. Helen, is 102 years old!

Her family gathered yesterday afternoon for a birthday lunch featuring Ms. Helen's favorite menu item: a margarita.

Ms. Helen was still driving up until about four years ago and still cooking huge meals every Sunday for people at her church and in her community. She called them the "Sunday strollers."

Anybody who needed a hot meal knew they could get one on Sunday at Ms. Helen's.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.