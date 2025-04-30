Potential traffic projects coming to Belcher and Gulf to Bay intersection

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization is focusing on improving a dangerous intersection in Clearwater. The intersection at State Road 60 and Belcher Road could see some major changes over the next several years.

Michael Moore walks near State Road 60 and Belcher Road three times a week.

"I live in St. Petersburg usually and just recently when I started coming down here, I just noticed recently noticed how busy it has become," said Moore.

He said it's become more dangerous over the years.

"It's very crowded and very backed up, very hard to cross the road sometimes because of all the traffic turning and what not, and honestly sometimes I'm worried about getting hit," said Moore.

Drivers share that feeling.

"There's a lot of probably reckless drivers, just speeding through traffic just trying to get somewhere quicker. Sometimes I feel like it's not safe for people," said Dylan Wood.

That intersection is now getting some more attention from the group, Forward Pinellas.

"We have a lot of crashes there that cause serious injury and fatalities and because of the sheer number of crashes, it causes a lot of congestion issues in the area as well," said Chelsea Favero with Forward Pinellas.

Over the next two years, Forward Pinellas will survey the area and propose some safety solutions, including adding more crosswalks and potentially building an overpass

"So an overpass in that area could bring traffic that heads East and West high above the Belcher intersection, and just really separate the traffic from the at-grade traffic. That could improve safety for cars and bicyclists and pedestrians as well," said Favero.

Leaders said that surveying will take a couple of years, and then final decisions will be made, something Moore hopes will happen sooner rather than later.

"Just that its safer, and more easier to cross instead of looking behind your back every two seconds and wondering if you're going to get hit or not," said Moore.