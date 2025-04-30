Your Voice: Lightning Playoff Game 5

- Game 5 is a must-win for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are down in the series to the Florida Panthers 3-1.
- Fans are excited and hopeful that the Lightning will bring home a win on Tuesday.
Watch report from Lauren St. Germain
Your Voice: Lightning Fans
- ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain went out to talk with fans ahead of puck drop to get their voice on the series so far, predictions, and more.
Your Voice: Report card on President Trump's first 100 days in office
ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on President Trump’s first 100 days and to find out what letter grade you’d give his second term so far.
