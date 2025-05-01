HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 67-year-old Glenn Ross was arrested and charged with Impersonating a Public Officer, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-75 and U.S. Highway 301. The car had unauthorized emergency lights and a spotlight.

Officials say Ross had activated his red and blue emergency lights, said he was a federal agent, then displayed a fraudulent TSA badge, “despite not having any federal employment history.”

WATCH: Man arrested for impersonating a federal agent with fake badge and emergency lights

On top of the impersonation charge, Ross was also charged with Unlawful Use of Blue Light and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer creates significant public safety concerns,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our office has zero tolerance for those who threaten the integrity of the badge. We will do everything we can to make sure this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."