Free daily text service supports mental well-being for students and staff

TAMPA, Fla. — For the last few years, ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan has told you about Cope Notes.

It’s a daily text message sent at different times of the day to help support your mental well-being.

“For me, it's been really like a life changer. And the most interesting thing about it is that it's not even an app,” said Damaris Diaz.

Diaz is a social worker at Double Branch Elementary and Wiregrass Elementary. So, when the Pasco County School District offered the free daily text service to help with your mental well-being, she wanted to try it.

“When you're receiving these daily affirmations or these daily messages, it does change your perspective,” said Diaz.

According to Cope Notes, those randomly timed text messages help interrupt negative thought patterns. The service also does not collect any personal information, and it’s free to staff and students in Pasco, Charlotte, and DeSoto School Districts.

Diaz said Cope Notes helps her help others as well.

“It might even say, like, touch base with three people today and just sends them an emoji, like, something simple. You don't have to write anything. You don't have to think about it. So those kinds of things really help people connect and really help us check in on our friends,” explained Diaz.

According to research from USF, Cope Notes can decrease depression, anxiety, and stress within 30 days.

“It's kind of a no-brainer. It doesn't cost you anything. It's not taking up any time or energy. There's nothing scary about it,” said BJ Develle.

Pasco County School District’s Social Worker BJ Develle said he we encouraged at how easy Cope Notes was to use.

“This is something they don't have to download. It's not collecting privacy information. All you do is put in your phone number, and then it starts, you know, sending you messages every day,” said Develle.

Develle said connecting with his teenage son has been easier, too, just by talking about some of Cope Notes' messages.

“Because it's a randomized message, and it's different for everybody, even if he and I are both getting it, we're seeing different messages each day. And so sometimes I'm like, 'Hey, this caught my attention. I want to talk about it.' It's a great conversation starter about mental health and just about the connection in general,” explained Develle.

A new case study conducted in Pasco County Schoolsalso showed over 98% of students reported feeling more supported and positive after reading Cope Notes. And more than 85% of participants interacted with Cope Notes on a daily basis.

“We're helping people change the way they experience life by changing the way they think about what happens in their life,” said Johnny Crowder.

Johnny Crowder created Cope Notes in 2018. Since then, more than 4 million daily text messages have been sent out, with users in 97 different countries.

“If you are struggling with some type of mental or emotional health challenge, please use Cope Notes. But if you're not, we have data showing, like published in the medical journal, showing that it improves health outcomes for people who are already mentally well,” said Crowder.

Crowder hopes Cope Notes can continue to improve people’s mental well-being.

“My dream anytime I speak is not only for you to judge yourself less for the challenges that you're facing. But also, to equip you with strategies and tools and knowledge that you can apply when you experience challenges, so that you're not as susceptible to crisis,” said Crowder.

And Diaz, who teaches the importance of self-care, has this bit of advice.

“It is the most simplest process. It involves no like identification. You don't have to put your date of birth. You don't have to put your Social Security number. There's nothing that ties you to it. It's so simple and it's free. So, I would just say, what do you have to lose,” explained Diaz.

Thanks to Cope Notes' partnership with The Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, this mental health platform is offered for free again in Pasco, Charlotte, and DeSoto County School Districts.

You can learn more about Cope Notes by clicking here.