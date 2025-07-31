Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Snowball Shack in Brooksville serves up Baltimore-style cold, sweet treats

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Aaron and Beth Pappas are from Maryland, right outside of Baltimore, which means their summer nights growing up were flavored with a signature cold, sweet treat:

Snowballs.

Snowballs are religion in Baltimore—finely shaved powdery ice, bold flavors, a dollop of marshmallow, all served in a tall cup.

So when the Pappas family moved to Brooksville, they wanted to bring snowballs to Tampa Bay.

Behold, the Snowball Shack, located at 7298 Sunshine Grove Road in Brooksville.

"People come over and say, 'Can we get a snowcone?'" said Beth. "And the first thing we say is, 'We have snowballs around here. We do not have snowcones.'"

The Snowball Shack has dozens of different flavors, but the classic, as any Baltimore resident will tell you, is the Egg Custard (kinda-sorta like butterscotch).

The Snowball Shack is open Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.

