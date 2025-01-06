Epiphany is a family affair for Tarpon Springs teen named Dove Bearer

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Epiphany celebrations in Tarpon Springs and the Cross Dive at the Spring Bayou took place on Monday, January 6.

The dove bearer plays a vital role in the annual Epiphany celebration. A member of the community, typically a young woman, is chosen every year to carry a dove in the procession to Spring Bayou and then release it before the cross-dive.

“Once the service was over, Father A pulled out an envelope and announced me, and it was just such a nice feeling,” said Michalia Makryllos.

Michalia Makryllos said Christmas Eve was a moment she waited years to experience.

“Not only an honor just for me, but for my whole family,” said Makryllos.

She continued, “To be presented with this honor is just indescribable.”

The 17-year-old Tarpon Springs High School senior learned she would be the Dove Bearer for the 2025 Epiphany celebrations.

“The Dover Bearer holds a dove which represents the Holy Spirit and releases it during the gospel,” said Makryllos.

This year's Epiphany was a family affair for Makryllos. Her brother helped set up the dinghies the same day ABC Action News met Michalia because he was one of the teen boys hoping to retrieve the cross this year.

“I am the Dove Bearer and my little brother who is a year younger than me. It’s his first year diving, and it’s my cousin and God brother’s last year diving and then my other god brother’s first year diving, so it’s really beautiful to share this day with them. I love them all and were raised really close, so it means everything to me,” said Makryllos.

A full circle moment for the little girl with her brother watching the Epiphany procession many years ago.