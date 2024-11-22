East Coast Floridians help Tampa Bay residents impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, a group from Florida’s east coast wanted to help storm victims.

One person who really wanted to give back was Annie Berry, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I own a hair salon in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and I know the type of clients I have and how much they want to give and participate. So, I knew I had a vehicle to make something happen,” said Berry.

Berry’s business, Wild Berry Hair Salon, is right next door to Big Car Electric Bikes in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The owner, Jose Torres, has become Berry’s good friend over the years as they’ve joined forces to help each other’s businesses grow.

“So, once she says, ‘I have an idea,’ I'm just quiet. I'm listening to see. What do you got? So, once she told me about that, and obviously on the news, all the devastation, it's just bad. It was really hard. So, the opportunity to do something like this is big,” said Torres.

Berry and Torres began collecting donations for hurricane victims but needed a way to get the goods to Charlotte and the Tampa Bay area. That’s where Del Rojas, a volunteer pilot withRuff Rescue Transportcame into play.

“Ruff Rescue Transport is mainly a transport for rescue animals, dogs and cats. And we started in the Caribbean islands,” said Rojas.

Along with flying for Ruff Rescue to save animals, Rojas has been rescuing those in harm's way for years. Back in 2019, he flew to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian destroyed the area. By flying them to safety, Rojas helped save over 6,000 people and 600 animals.

“Just getting the people off the island, getting them treated medically and giving them psychological help as well, and then getting them food and homes,” explained Rojas.

Rojas agreed to help Berry and Torres with their mission, but they still needed a local nonprofit to accept and distribute all their donations.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan introduced them to Devin Pappas, who runs The Raising Relief Foundationin Pinellas County.

“My goal for being in the nonprofit world is to help other non-profits. That's what I did. We help other non-profits, but I always saw it bigger than just Pinellas or our area. So, it just shows you that anything is possible. And East Coast helping the West Coast again, it's going to be reciprocal,” said Pappas.

A few months ago, we showed you how Pappas collected all the donations from Florida’s east coast and delivered them to the Madeira Beach Donation Center, where anyone in need can shop for free. “We have set it up like a dignified store. So, you walk in, you get a shopping bag, and there's a toiletry department, food department, linens, clothing, children department,” explained Pappas.

But with the holiday season near, Berry wanted to give hurricane victims even more personal gifts.

So, Boy Scout Troop 336 in Boca Raton created a Christmas card to cheer up hurricane victims.

“It's a simple gesture, but I think I just feel it would mean so much,” said Berry.

Now, Berry is planning a larger holiday card-making event. She is asking her East Coast neighbors to help make even more Christmas cards and donate gift cards for kids or adults.

“We're all collectively going to do a huge paint and sip, where the adults and whatnot can have instruction to create Christmas cards, holiday cards through the instruction of an artist,” explained Berry.

Part of the Madeira Beach Donation Center will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with Christmas cards, mini-Christmas trees, gifts for all ages, and more.

“If we could do that and, you know, put a smile on a family's face and help them feel good, you know, that's all that matters,” said Berry.

“The unity of everybody, the communities coming together, is what really warms my heart and makes things worthwhile. And that's what I really enjoy,” said Rojas.

“Helping people is just my, it's just my mission. Every day is like, 'Who can I help,'” said Pappas.

The Madeira Beach Donation Center is behind The Salt-Water Hippie on Madeira Beach Way. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Woman’s Club of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, the Chamber of Commerce of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and other local East Coast businesses are also helping collect holiday donations for hurricane victims. In the next few weeks, they will fly the donations to the Tampa Bay area.

Berry and her team on the East Coast are also preparing to drop off holiday gifts to hurricane victims in North Carolina.

The Madeira Beach Donation Center is also helping those who want a Thanksgiving meal by providing Thanksgiving kits filled with $25 Publix gift cards.

If you would like to participate or donate to the Paint-n-Sip fundraiser for hurricane relief, click here.

If you’d like to help in any way, you can click here to learn more information.