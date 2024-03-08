Allergy season is in full bloom across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — “I get it [my car] washed every day almost, and it’s just covered in green this green haze every single morning,” said Sophia Magriplis.

Her car is like most in the parking lot at the TGH Urgent Care in South Tampa.

“That goes to show you for sure how bad it is,” said Magriplis.

Like so many people in the Tampa Bay area right now, that pollen is getting to her.

“You’re dealing with allergies right now. How has it been?” asked St. Germain.

“I would say the last two days have been the worst of it. Just feeling congested and itchy throat,” said Magriplis.

“We see a lot of oak pollen right now, which covers everything. Patients typically come in with a runny nose, itchy watery eyes, sore throat, and sometimes a bit of a cough as well,” said Dr. Paul Nanda, Chief Medical Officer of TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

Dr. Nanda explained what people can do right now if their allergies are taking over.

WFTS ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain interviews allergy expert Dr. Paul Yanda

“Initially starting with a nasal steroid spray like Flonase that can be bought over the counter. Then adding on an antihistamine like a non-sedating antihistamine can certainly help. Then, if your symptoms continue where you have eye symptoms of eye swelling and itching, then there are antihistamine eye drops and antihistamine nasal spray, which are by prescription from one of your doctors,” said Dr. Nanda.

“And for the people who just have allergies year after year, is there anything people can do to minimize the symptoms?” asked St. Germain.

“The best time to start a nasal steroid is about two weeks before pollen season,” said Dr. Nanda. A good tip to remember for next season.

Dr. Nanda also explained that rain may have a different impact than most people think.

“A lot of people think that when it rains it can help. If it rains really hard for a few days, that can certainly decrease some of that pollen spread, but in the short course when it rains, it can actually kick up some pollen and that humid condition can make it worse,” said Dr. Nanda.

WFTS Trees shed pollen in Tampa, Florida on 3/8/2024.

“Car washes are probably making a fortune right now,” laughed Dr. Nanda.

“Yeah, that’s actually the joke. I have some friends in Gainesville too, and the second they see their cars covered, it’s like okay, it’s happening, it’s starting,” said Magriplis

If the over-the-counter medication isn’t working, Dr. Nanda suggests consulting a doctor because there are other options available.