5-time cancer survivor writes book to inspire others going through similar fight

TAMPA, Fla. — Bill Potts has proven himself to be a fighter.

And in a life full of important dates, Sept. 17, 2020, is perhaps the most significant for Potts. It’s the day he hit rock bottom.

“The nurse came up to me and said, ‘Hey Bill, what’s wrong?’ and what came out of my mouth really surprised me. I said, 'Jenna, I’m done. I’m not up for this fight,'” said Potts.

Potts woke up in his hospital bed, his Lymphoma had returned for a fourth time. This was his fifth battle with cancer overall. The nurse called in a pastor, who encouraged Potts to find a reason to continue to fight.

“But at the end of that conversation, she said, ‘I’ve got one more thing for you,’ she leaned in and said, ‘I want you to turn your pain into purpose and write a book to help others,’” explained Potts.

The father of three may have been at the end of his rope, but he took the advice and, in doing so, found his purpose.

“When a pastor tells you to write a book, that’s not just a pastor speaking, so I was really listening,” said Potts.

The book “Up for the Fight” is recommended by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and is endorsed by world-renowned oncologists. It’s a handbook for battling cancer, but hearing Potts' story, it’s hard to imagine how he ever completed it.

“Honestly, James, this is the book I wish someone else had written for me,” said Potts. "My life was flipped on its head because now I’m writing this book while I’m going through chemotherapy because I wasn’t sure I was going to make it.”

His cancer was defined in remission for a fifth time a little over six months after being diagnosed. His book was completed the following year.

Potts is an Ironman athlete and credits a lot of the inner strength it takes to compete for getting him through his many battles with cancer.

“Push through the pain. You’re not going to remember the pain; you’ll remember the finish. You’ll remember getting to the finish line,” explained Potts.

In “Up for the Fight,” Potts details how to deal with the financial implications for you and your family if you find yourself in a cancer battle.

He also wrote about the importance of getting a second opinion, among many other things.

You can learn more about “Up for the Fight” by clicking here.