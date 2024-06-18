Mr. India uses natural strength to start new career in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When Mahaboob Ali Syed walks into a room, you can’t help but notice his biceps. In 2004, at the age of 17, he became the youngest Mr. India in history.

“I don’t like to compare myself with Arnold Schwarzenegger because he is like a mentor for me,” said Syed.

The bodybuilder won the title of Mr. India eight times before taking his strength in a different direction: arm wrestling, where he won more championships.

His name and face were recognized all over the country.

“It’s exciting, its nice to be famous, like they invite me for inaugurations, they keep my photo on posters,” said Syed.

However, Syed wanted to use his fame to give back.

“Do something good for the nation or good for the people, providing service to economically ill, physically challenged and senior citizens, and we give free service to more than 9,000 people in our state,” said Syed.

It was during the pandemic that Ali decided it was time for his next challenge, moving all the way to Tampa Bay to become a massage therapist.

“One day I asked God, ‘what can I do?’ God said you can go anywhere, ‘I’m there with you,’” said Syed. “I searched Google. There was a hidden city called Tampa in Florida. I don’t know why it's called hidden city, it's not hidden anymore, and I thought, let me book tickets to Tampa, and I arrived in Tampa.”

Syed is among the inaugural class of massage therapy students to attend Altruistic Medical and Beauty Academy in Clearwater.

“His energy, as you know, is just absolutely infectious, and he has been a great addition to our practice here to really have his skills and see his side of things,” said Caitlin Haselden with Altruistic Academy. “I’d love to have more international students come see us soon so we can continue to broaden our horizons as well.”

Syed said as an athlete who has experienced several injuries over the years, massage therapy has always been important to his recovery, but he said when it comes to pursuing it as a career there was only one place to learn.

“You don’t need a license in India, you don’t need a license in China, you don’t need a license in Thailand, you don’t need a license in Japan, but here you need a license because the importance of body, human body, has been taught by America,” said Syed.

He is now just a few months away from graduating the 750-hour course. The ultimate goal is to open his own health and fitness center. He hopes to be an inspiration to others back home in India as well as his new home right here in Tampa Bay.

“It’s a nice feeling, you know, when people say, ‘like today, what I am, I am because of you,’ and there are a few people who say, ‘like you are a true guru for me, like we just saw you growing and we want to become like you.' It's like really amazing,” said Syed.

Altruistic Academy is holding an open house on Thursday, June 20. For more information, go to their website.