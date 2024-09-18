Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | September 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (9/20)
Creed at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the multi-platinum rock band perform live with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.
Bassem Youssef at the Tampa Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $39.50-$59.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform his stand-up live in Tampa.
Things to do this Saturday (9/21)
Oktoberfest 2024
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2601 E 2nd Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find special lagers and choose from a German-inspired food menu at Coppertail Brewing.
Latin Night at CMA
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $55
Info: Enjoy cocktails, dancing and more at this fun event.
Girls in Aviation Day 2024
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4751 Jim Walter Boulevard Hangar 5, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Meet woman aviators, participate in interactive exhibits and hear inspiring speakers.
2nd Annual Latin Culture Fest
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy games, entertainment and more at this family-friendly event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
South Florida Bulls vs. Miami Hurricanes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Bulls take on the Hurricanes at Raymond James Stadium.
Oktoberfest at St. Pete Brewing Co.
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 544 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Try this year's Oktoberfest beer and sample food at this local brewery.
Cypress Gardens Water Ski Show
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 275 S. Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Bring a chair and watch a mix of beginner and professional water skiers in this monthly show.
Things to do this Sunday (9/22)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Broncos at Raymond James Stadium.
Fall Family Fest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1701 North Highland Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the kids out for a corn maze, face painting and more.
Multiday events
2nd Annual St. Armands Circle Craft Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 1 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Shop an array of jewelry, pottery and more, all from local vendors and artists.
September Sidewalk Sale
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 101 W Venice Avenue, #23, Venice
Cost: Free
Info: Support small businesses at this annual event.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.