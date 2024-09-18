Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | September 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (9/20)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the multi-platinum rock band perform live with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $39.50-$59.50

Info: Watch the comedian perform his stand-up live in Tampa.

Things to do this Saturday (9/21)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 2601 E 2nd Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find special lagers and choose from a German-inspired food menu at Coppertail Brewing.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: $55

Info: Enjoy cocktails, dancing and more at this fun event.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4751 Jim Walter Boulevard Hangar 5, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Meet woman aviators, participate in interactive exhibits and hear inspiring speakers.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy games, entertainment and more at this family-friendly event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Bulls take on the Hurricanes at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 544 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Try this year's Oktoberfest beer and sample food at this local brewery.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 275 S. Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: Bring a chair and watch a mix of beginner and professional water skiers in this monthly show.

Things to do this Sunday (9/22)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Broncos at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1701 North Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the kids out for a corn maze, face painting and more.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 1 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Shop an array of jewelry, pottery and more, all from local vendors and artists.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 101 W Venice Avenue, #23, Venice

Cost: Free

Info: Support small businesses at this annual event.