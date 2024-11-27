Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 29-December 1

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 29-December 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (11/29)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-award-winning artist perform her hits live in Tampa.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 2701 N 16th St, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: This art show will feature young artists from the Cadence N' Color art program, as well as a taco bar and live music.

Things to do this Saturday (11/30)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the start of Christmas with St. Pete's 96th annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa.

Things to do this Sunday (12/1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Listen to Chevy Chase give behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes after a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Featuring more than 350 local shops, artists, musicians and more.

When: All weekend, 6 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Cost: $30

Info: Find 80-themed display areas, visit Santa, enjoy rides and more at this fun festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 1 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Shop small at local vendors offering gifts of all kinds.

When: All weekend, starting at 2 p.m. Friday

Where: 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This holiday-themed circus show will feature aerial performances, big animals and more.