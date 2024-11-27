Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 29-December 1

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 29-December 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (11/29)
Kacey Musgraves at Amalie Arena
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-award-winning artist perform her hits live in Tampa.
Color Me Humble Art Gala
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 2701 N 16th St, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: This art show will feature young artists from the Cadence N' Color art program, as well as a taco bar and live music.
Things to do this Saturday (11/30)
Santa Parade & Tree Lighting
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the start of Christmas with St. Pete's 96th annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa.
Things to do this Sunday (12/1)
Chevy Chase at the Straz
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Listen to Chevy Chase give behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes after a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Multiday events
Shopapalooza Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Featuring more than 350 local shops, artists, musicians and more.
Santa's Carnival at Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
When: All weekend, 6 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $30
Info: Find 80-themed display areas, visit Santa, enjoy rides and more at this fun festival.
Thanksgiving Art & Craft Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 1 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop small at local vendors offering gifts of all kinds.
Wonderland: Illuminate
When: All weekend, starting at 2 p.m. Friday
Where: 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This holiday-themed circus show will feature aerial performances, big animals and more.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.