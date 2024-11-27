Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 29-December 1

Kacey Musgraves, Santa Parade and free things to do
Kacey Musgraves
George Walker IV/George Walker IV/Invision/AP
Kacey Musgraves performs "The Architect" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Kacey Musgraves
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 29-December 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (11/29)

Kacey Musgraves at Amalie Arena

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-award-winning artist perform her hits live in Tampa.

Color Me Humble Art Gala

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 2701 N 16th St, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: This art show will feature young artists from the Cadence N' Color art program, as well as a taco bar and live music.

Things to do this Saturday (11/30)

Santa Parade & Tree Lighting

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the start of Christmas with St. Pete's 96th annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa.

Things to do this Sunday (12/1)

Chevy Chase at the Straz

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Listen to Chevy Chase give behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes after a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Multiday events

Shopapalooza Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Featuring more than 350 local shops, artists, musicians and more.

Santa's Carnival at Tampa Bay Festival of Lights

When: All weekend, 6 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $30
Info: Find 80-themed display areas, visit Santa, enjoy rides and more at this fun festival.

Thanksgiving Art & Craft Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 1 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop small at local vendors offering gifts of all kinds.

Wonderland: Illuminate

When: All weekend, starting at 2 p.m. Friday
Where: 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This holiday-themed circus show will feature aerial performances, big animals and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

