Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 22-24

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 22-24), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (11/22)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: $17

Info: Celebrate the winter season with an ice skating session at Curtis Hixon's Winter Village.

Things to do this Saturday (11/23)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch Ben Folds perform live in Tampa with special guest Lindsey Kraft.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin

Cost: $21.40

Info: You'll find all-day musical acts and delicious brews at this fun festival.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $10-$40

Info: Enjoy live music, tastings and special food vendors at this fun festival.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the comedian perform his standup act on the historic theatre's stage.

Things to do this Sunday (11/24)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 25 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Find handcrafted items, food, tiki cocktails and more all with a scenic rooftop view of the marina.

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Host Joe Kennedy, founder of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's cold case unit, will walk the audience through the stages of a cold case investigation.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 10575 49th St. N, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: This multi-day rally will have afternoon and nightly concerts, vendors, bike shows and more.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Cost: $35-$125

Info: Watch the classic production performed by dancers from the Sarasota Ballet.

When: All weekend, starting at 11 a.m. Friday

Where: 1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch over 80 musicians perform inside the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and Marriot Suites.