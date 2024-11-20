Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 22-24

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 22-24), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (11/22)
Winter Village Opening Night
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
Cost: $17
Info: Celebrate the winter season with an ice skating session at Curtis Hixon's Winter Village.
Things to do this Saturday (11/23)
Ben Folds at the Straz
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch Ben Folds perform live in Tampa with special guest Lindsey Kraft.
Dunedin Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin
Cost: $21.40
Info: You'll find all-day musical acts and delicious brews at this fun festival.
Brews & Blues Beer & Music Festival
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $10-$40
Info: Enjoy live music, tastings and special food vendors at this fun festival.
Max Amini at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the comedian perform his standup act on the historic theatre's stage.
Things to do this Sunday (11/24)
Bar Tiki Craft Market
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 25 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Find handcrafted items, food, tiki cocktails and more all with a scenic rooftop view of the marina.
Cold Case Live
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Host Joe Kennedy, founder of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's cold case unit, will walk the audience through the stages of a cold case investigation.
Multiday events
St. Pete BikeFest
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 10575 49th St. N, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: This multi-day rally will have afternoon and nightly concerts, vendors, bike shows and more.
"Giselle" at the Sarasota Opera House
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
Cost: $35-$125
Info: Watch the classic production performed by dancers from the Sarasota Ballet.
Suncoast Jazz Festival
When: All weekend, starting at 11 a.m. Friday
Where: 1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch over 80 musicians perform inside the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and Marriot Suites.
