Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 9-11

Billy Idol, Rays vs. Brewers and free things to do
Music Billy Idol
Ginnette Riquelme/AP
FILE - Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)
Music Billy Idol
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/2)

Science After Dark at MOSI

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa
  • Cost: $25 for MOSI Members, $30 for Non-Members
  • Info: Science After Dark is an adults-only event with music, stargazing and more.

Things to do this Saturday (5/3)

Carrollwood Market

  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Where: Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
  • Cost: Free
  • Info: Over 60 vendors with a mix of produce, plants, baked goods, artisan foods, crafts and more.

Second Saturday Art Walk

  • When: 5 p.m.
  • Where: St. Petersburg. See map here
  • Cost: Free
  • Info: Explore art studios and galleries around St. Petersburg

Grand Funk Railroad: Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: Busch Gardens, Tampa
  • Cost: Reserved seating starting at $49. More info here
  • Cost: Reserved seating starting at $49. More info here

Billy Idol and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

  • When: 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Cost: Tickets starting at $108. More info here
  • Cost: Tickets starting at $108. More info here

Things to do this Sunday (5/4)

Seminole Heights Sunday Market

  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Where: Hillsborough High School, 5000 North Central Avenue, Tampa
  • Cost: Free
  • Info: Over 70 vendors, including local produce, plants, farmers, artisans, baked goods, and more, will be at the market.

Dali's Birthday Celebration

  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg
  • Cost: All day gallery admission $19.04 in honor of Dali's birth year
  • Info: Celebrate Salvador Dali's birthday with 40 percent off gallery admission and other special events.

Multiday events

FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship

  • When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting Thursday at 4 p.m
  • Where: Advent Health Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa
  • Cost: Free, but tickets are required. Use this link for tickets
  • Info: Watch the 2025 High School Flag Football State Championship, which will take place all weekend at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Start times vary
  • Where: George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
  • Cost: Ticket starting at $59. More info here
  • Info: Rays start three-game series with the Brewers Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

