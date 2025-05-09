Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 9-11

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (5/2)
Science After Dark at MOSI
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $25 for MOSI Members, $30 for Non-Members
- Info: Science After Dark is an adults-only event with music, stargazing and more.
Things to do this Saturday (5/3)
Carrollwood Market
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Info: Over 60 vendors with a mix of produce, plants, baked goods, artisan foods, crafts and more.
Second Saturday Art Walk
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: St. Petersburg. See map here
- Cost: Free
- Info: Explore art studios and galleries around St. Petersburg
Grand Funk Railroad: Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Busch Gardens, Tampa
- Cost: Reserved seating starting at $49. More info here
Billy Idol and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Cost: Tickets starting at $108. More info here
Things to do this Sunday (5/4)
Seminole Heights Sunday Market
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Hillsborough High School, 5000 North Central Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Info: Over 70 vendors, including local produce, plants, farmers, artisans, baked goods, and more, will be at the market.
Dali's Birthday Celebration
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg
- Cost: All day gallery admission $19.04 in honor of Dali's birth year
- Info: Celebrate Salvador Dali's birthday with 40 percent off gallery admission and other special events.
Multiday events
FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship
- When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting Thursday at 4 p.m
- Where: Advent Health Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa
- Cost: Free, but tickets are required. Use this link for tickets
- Info: Watch the 2025 High School Flag Football State Championship, which will take place all weekend at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Start times vary
- Where: George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Ticket starting at $59. More info here
- Info: Rays start three-game series with the Brewers Friday.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.