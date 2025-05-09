Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 9-11

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/2)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $25 for MOSI Members, $30 for Non-Members

Info: Science After Dark is an adults-only event with music, stargazing and more.

Things to do this Saturday (5/3)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Over 60 vendors with a mix of produce, plants, baked goods, artisan foods, crafts and more.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: St. Petersburg. See map here

Cost: Free

Info: Explore art studios and galleries around St. Petersburg

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Busch Gardens, Tampa

Cost: Reserved seating starting at $49. More info here

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets starting at $108. More info here

Things to do this Sunday (5/4)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Hillsborough High School, 5000 North Central Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Over 70 vendors, including local produce, plants, farmers, artisans, baked goods, and more, will be at the market.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg

Cost: All day gallery admission $19.04 in honor of Dali's birth year

Info: Celebrate Salvador Dali's birthday with 40 percent off gallery admission and other special events.

Multiday events

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting Thursday at 4 p.m

Where: Advent Health Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa

Cost: Free , but tickets are required. Use this link for tickets

, but tickets are required. Use this link for tickets Info: Watch the 2025 High School Flag Football State Championship, which will take place all weekend at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Start times vary

Where: George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Ticket starting at $59. More info here

Info: Rays start three-game series with the Brewers Friday.