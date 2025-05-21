Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 23-25

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/23)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Rays at Steinbrenner Field as they take on the Blue Jays.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Listen to all of Queen's greatest hits at this spectacular show inside the new MOSI digital dome.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1201 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Hop on board the TECO streetcar for a night of music.

Things to do this Saturday (5/24)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the pop artist perform live in Tampa.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Head to WWE's takeover at USF, with special guest John Cena.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue South, Building 5, St. Petersburg

Cost: $5

Info: Find art, food, music and more at FloridaRAMA.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the International Ballet of Florida perform the classic.

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: 927 North Lime Avenue, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Children and adults craft an art project together, with materials supplied.

Things to do this Sunday (5/25)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy good food as the Sisimito Food Truck goes head-to-head with a local challenger.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Head to the night of competition as contestants compete for pageant titles.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local arts and crafts from traveling vendors.