Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 23-25

Halsey, WWE and free things to do
Halsey
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Halsey performs during an in memoriam tribute at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Halsey
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/23)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays at Steinbrenner Field as they take on the Blue Jays.

Laser Queen

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Listen to all of Queen's greatest hits at this spectacular show inside the new MOSI digital dome.

Streetcar Live

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1201 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Hop on board the TECO streetcar for a night of music.

Things to do this Saturday (5/24)

Halsey at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the pop artist perform live in Tampa.

WWE at the Yuengling Center

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to WWE's takeover at USF, with special guest John Cena.

Day of Play: Family Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue South, Building 5, St. Petersburg
Cost: $5
Info: Find art, food, music and more at FloridaRAMA.

Don Quixote at The Mahaffey

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the International Ballet of Florida perform the classic.

Family Art Day

When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 927 North Lime Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Children and adults craft an art project together, with materials supplied.

Things to do this Sunday (5/25)

Keel Farms Food Truck Wars

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy good food as the Sisimito Food Truck goes head-to-head with a local challenger.

Mx St. Pete Pride Pageant

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Head to the night of competition as contestants compete for pageant titles.

Multiday events

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local arts and crafts from traveling vendors.

