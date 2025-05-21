Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 23-25

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (5/23)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays at Steinbrenner Field as they take on the Blue Jays.
Laser Queen
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Listen to all of Queen's greatest hits at this spectacular show inside the new MOSI digital dome.
Streetcar Live
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1201 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Hop on board the TECO streetcar for a night of music.
Things to do this Saturday (5/24)
Halsey at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the pop artist perform live in Tampa.
WWE at the Yuengling Center
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to WWE's takeover at USF, with special guest John Cena.
Day of Play: Family Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue South, Building 5, St. Petersburg
Cost: $5
Info: Find art, food, music and more at FloridaRAMA.
Don Quixote at The Mahaffey
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the International Ballet of Florida perform the classic.
Family Art Day
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 927 North Lime Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Children and adults craft an art project together, with materials supplied.
Things to do this Sunday (5/25)
Keel Farms Food Truck Wars
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy good food as the Sisimito Food Truck goes head-to-head with a local challenger.
Mx St. Pete Pride Pageant
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Head to the night of competition as contestants compete for pageant titles.
Multiday events
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local arts and crafts from traveling vendors.
