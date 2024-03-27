Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 29-31

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 29-31), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/29)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: MOSI at 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Cost: $20-$30

Info: Each event centers around hands-on science activities, planetarium shows and demos specific to the theme of the evening. This month's theme is "Superheroes.

Things to do this Saturday (3/30)

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 1001 North Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Tampa's downtown egg hunt will feature food trucks, local vendors and even photos with the Easter Bunny.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: A celebration of all things blueberries, featuring activities like camel rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses and vendors.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 5200 Airport Road, Zephyrhills

Cost: $10-$20

Info: Featuring live music, DJs and food vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (3/31)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for kids

Info: Catch a showing of the 2004 family adventure that blends quirkiness and fantasy.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium at 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: Included in admission, click here for ticket info

Info: Get up close and personal with a variety of species, including an Asian water monitor, a Burmese python and a boa constrictor.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 10:15 a.m.

Where: 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo

Cost: $15

Info: Expect games and activities, a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt at this Easter festival.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater

Cost: $14

Info: This festival brings more than 1,000 tons of sand to life in a 21,000-square-foot walk-through exhibit at Pier 60.

When: Starting Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with admission, click here for ticket info

Info: Join an Easter egg scavenger hunt for fun prizes, costumed divers and special animal encounters.