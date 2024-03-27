Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 29-31

Easter egg hunts, Reptilepalooza and free things to do
Divers at The Florida Aquarium
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 10:04:37-04

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 29-31), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/29)

Science After Dark

When: 6 p.m.
Where: MOSI at 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
Cost: $20-$30
Info: Each event centers around hands-on science activities, planetarium shows and demos specific to the theme of the evening. This month's theme is "Superheroes.

Things to do this Saturday (3/30)

Ashley's Eggsploration

When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 1001 North Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Tampa's downtown egg hunt will feature food trucks, local vendors and even photos with the Easter Bunny.

Keel Farms Blueberry Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: A celebration of all things blueberries, featuring activities like camel rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses and vendors.

¡Sabor Latino! - Latin Music Festival

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 5200 Airport Road, Zephyrhills
Cost: $10-$20
Info: Featuring live music, DJs and food vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (3/31)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for kids
Info: Catch a showing of the 2004 family adventure that blends quirkiness and fantasy.

Multiday events

Reptilepalooza

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium at 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: Included in admission, click here for ticket info
Info: Get up close and personal with a variety of species, including an Asian water monitor, a Burmese python and a boa constrictor.

Easter Festival at DK Farms

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 10:15 a.m.
Where: 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo
Cost: $15
Info: Expect games and activities, a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt at this Easter festival.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater
Cost: $14
Info: This festival brings more than 1,000 tons of sand to life in a 21,000-square-foot walk-through exhibit at Pier 60.

Hoppy Easter at The Florida Aquarium

When: Starting Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Included with admission, click here for ticket info

Info: Join an Easter egg scavenger hunt for fun prizes, costumed divers and special animal encounters.

