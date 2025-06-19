Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/20)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the iconic singer perform live in Tampa.

When: 7:15 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Catch the anniversary screening of the romantic Western drama.

Things to do this Saturday (6/21)

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find food trucks, live music and more at this annual Juneteenth celebration.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the former Beatle perform live in Clearwater.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 7711 Cheri Court, Tampa

Cost: $36.05

Info: Hit the dance floor to reggae, Afrobeats and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Comedian Chaunte Wayans and special guest Paris Sashay perform as part of St. Pete Pride.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 600 12th St S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Learn new tricks or just the basics at this skateboarding event.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Drink craft brews with a live DJ at Mastry’s Brewing Co.

Things to do this Sunday (6/22)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2005 North Lamar Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring out the whole family to celebrate Juneteenth with food, music and more.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $100

Info: Celebrate Pride Month with Azure's drag brunch, featuring Jewels Sparkles.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.

Where: Birch Dr, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Find over 90 makers and vendors selling handmade wares.