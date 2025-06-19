Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 20-22

Juneteenth, Go Skate Day 2025, and free things to do
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/20)

Avril Lavigne at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic singer perform live in Tampa.

"Brokeback Mountain" 20th Anniversary

When: 7:15 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Catch the anniversary screening of the romantic Western drama.

Things to do this Saturday (6/21)

Juneteenth Festival

When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find food trucks, live music and more at this annual Juneteenth celebration.

Ringo Starr & His All Band at BayCare Sound

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the former Beatle perform live in Clearwater.

Juneteenth Cooler Fete

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 7711 Cheri Court, Tampa
Cost: $36.05
Info: Hit the dance floor to reggae, Afrobeats and more.

Womyn in Comedy

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Comedian Chaunte Wayans and special guest Paris Sashay perform as part of St. Pete Pride.

Go Skate Day 2025

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 600 12th St S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Learn new tricks or just the basics at this skateboarding event.

Reaction Radio Presents Chemikkal & Friends

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Drink craft brews with a live DJ at Mastry’s Brewing Co.

Things to do this Sunday (6/22)

Cultural Fest: A Juneteenth Community Celebration

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2005 North Lamar Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring out the whole family to celebrate Juneteenth with food, music and more.

Pride Brunch with Jewels Sparkles

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $100
Info: Celebrate Pride Month with Azure's drag brunch, featuring Jewels Sparkles.

Multiday events

Tampa Summer Market

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.
Where: Birch Dr, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Find over 90 makers and vendors selling handmade wares.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

