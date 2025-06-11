Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (6/13)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Attend the screening of a short film by Hollis Frampton at the USF School of Music.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Celebrate the Halloween season early with this spooky event at Busch Gardens.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Take the family out for a free showing of "Trolls Band Together."

Things to do this Saturday (6/14)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: A lively celebration with art-making activities, live performances and more.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated comedian perform live.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $20

Info: Dress in your best fairy attire to attend a magical day for all ages.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa

Cost: $22

Info: Watch performances from musical acts Babe Haven, Except You, Peace Cult and Cat Skratch.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 409 S Old Coachman Road, Clearwater

Cost: $20

Info: Celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day with a gospel choir show, fashion show and soul food.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 3650 17th Street, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Find music, food trucks and more at this annual festival.

Things to do this Sunday (6/15)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Fathers get free admission to interactive art activities and more at the Imagine Museum.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Where: 811 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: Tampa native Victoria Rose Rìos explores cultural identity, tradition and grief in this performance.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $23

Info: See the new exhibit from artist Heide Presse at the James Museum.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 709 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Enjoy classical music from the Sarasota Orchestra.