Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (6/13)
Film Screening and Opening Reception
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Attend the screening of a short film by Hollis Frampton at the USF School of Music.
Friday the 13th at Busch Gardens
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Celebrate the Halloween season early with this spooky event at Busch Gardens.
Movie in the Park
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Take the family out for a free showing of "Trolls Band Together."
Things to do this Saturday (6/14)
Juneteenth Cultural Celebration
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: A lively celebration with art-making activities, live performances and more.
Nikki Glaser at The Baycare Sound
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated comedian perform live.
Fairy Festival
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Dress in your best fairy attire to attend a magical day for all ages.
Love Your Rebellion's Babefest
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa
Cost: $22
Info: Watch performances from musical acts Babe Haven, Except You, Peace Cult and Cat Skratch.
Juneteenth Celebration: The Gospel Experience
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 409 S Old Coachman Road, Clearwater
Cost: $20
Info: Celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day with a gospel choir show, fashion show and soul food.
Diverse Fest 2025
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 3650 17th Street, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Find music, food trucks and more at this annual festival.
Things to do this Sunday (6/15)
Super Dad Sunday
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Fathers get free admission to interactive art activities and more at the Imagine Museum.
Multiday events
La Ultima Muñeca: A Theatrical Quinceañera
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Where: 811 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Tampa native Victoria Rose Rìos explores cultural identity, tradition and grief in this performance.
Perseverance Exhibit: "A Woman’s Journey West"
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: $23
Info: See the new exhibit from artist Heide Presse at the James Museum.
Sarasota Music Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: 709 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Enjoy classical music from the Sarasota Orchestra.
