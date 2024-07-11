Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 12-14

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (7/12)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the country superstar perform live with special guests Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2340 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Cost: $75

Info: Grand Central Brewhouse and Lolita’s Wine Market are raising money for the Children's Dream Fund through this event, which will have dueling pianos, beer, food and wine.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $20-$30

Info: This event will feature hands-on science activities and more, with beer and wine selections, appetizers, and liquid nitrogen ice-cream.

Things to do this Saturday (7/13)

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 200 E Main St, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: Shop an array of antiques and vintage wares at this monthly market.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 51 Main Street, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: This annual fund-raiser for the Dunedin Museum will have vintage cars, music, vendors and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: $45

Info: Travel back in time for a unique skating experience while viewing dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 3702 W Baker St, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: This festival at Parkesdale Farms will have curated plant and garden-related vendors, art and more.

Things to do this Sunday (7/14)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Shop everything from handcrafted jewelry to local art at this monthly market held at Armature Works.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 400 Main St., Safety Harbor

Cost: Free

Info: Catch the last of this monthly market before it takes its summer break.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: National Geographic presents this themed event with special guests and more.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 a.m. Friday

Where: 2701 Lake Myrtle Park Rd, Auburndale

Cost: $35

Info: Watch the competition and grab a bite from local food trucks at this event.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Shop work from local makers and artists at this festival held at the Historic Sponge Docks.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $10-$15

Info: Celebrate all things pop culture at this convention with vendors and special guests.