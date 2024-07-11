Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 12-14

Morgan Wallen, SharkCon 2024 and free things to do
Morgan Wallen
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 11, 2024

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (7/12)

Morgan Wallen at Raymond James Stadium

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the country superstar perform live with special guests Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Drafts for Dreams

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2340 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: $75
Info: Grand Central Brewhouse and Lolita’s Wine Market are raising money for the Children's Dream Fund through this event, which will have dueling pianos, beer, food and wine.

Science After Dark – Diggin’ Dinos!

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $20-$30
Info: This event will feature hands-on science activities and more, with beer and wine selections, appetizers, and liquid nitrogen ice-cream.

Things to do this Saturday (7/13)

Bartow Antiques & Collectibles Market

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 200 E Main St, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Shop an array of antiques and vintage wares at this monthly market.

Dunedin Orange Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 51 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: This annual fund-raiser for the Dunedin Museum will have vintage cars, music, vendors and more.

Aqua Skate at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $45
Info: Travel back in time for a unique skating experience while viewing dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Flower Power Garden Fest

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 3702 W Baker St, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: This festival at Parkesdale Farms will have curated plant and garden-related vendors, art and more.

Things to do this Sunday (7/14)

Summer Second Sunday Market

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop everything from handcrafted jewelry to local art at this monthly market held at Armature Works.

Safety Harbor's Market on Main

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Main St., Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Catch the last of this monthly market before it takes its summer break.

Multiday events

SharkCon 2024

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: National Geographic presents this themed event with special guests and more.

Florida State Water Ski Championships

When: All weekend, starting at 8 a.m. Friday
Where: 2701 Lake Myrtle Park Rd, Auburndale
Cost: $35
Info: Watch the competition and grab a bite from local food trucks at this event.

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop work from local makers and artists at this festival held at the Historic Sponge Docks.

Tampa Toy Con 2024

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: $10-$15
Info: Celebrate all things pop culture at this convention with vendors and special guests.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.