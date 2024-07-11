Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 12-14

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (7/12)
Morgan Wallen at Raymond James Stadium
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the country superstar perform live with special guests Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.
Drafts for Dreams
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2340 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: $75
Info: Grand Central Brewhouse and Lolita’s Wine Market are raising money for the Children's Dream Fund through this event, which will have dueling pianos, beer, food and wine.
Science After Dark – Diggin’ Dinos!
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $20-$30
Info: This event will feature hands-on science activities and more, with beer and wine selections, appetizers, and liquid nitrogen ice-cream.
Things to do this Saturday (7/13)
Bartow Antiques & Collectibles Market
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 200 E Main St, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Shop an array of antiques and vintage wares at this monthly market.
Dunedin Orange Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 51 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: This annual fund-raiser for the Dunedin Museum will have vintage cars, music, vendors and more.
Aqua Skate at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $45
Info: Travel back in time for a unique skating experience while viewing dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Flower Power Garden Fest
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 3702 W Baker St, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: This festival at Parkesdale Farms will have curated plant and garden-related vendors, art and more.
Things to do this Sunday (7/14)
Summer Second Sunday Market
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop everything from handcrafted jewelry to local art at this monthly market held at Armature Works.
Safety Harbor's Market on Main
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Main St., Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Catch the last of this monthly market before it takes its summer break.
Multiday events
SharkCon 2024
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: National Geographic presents this themed event with special guests and more.
Florida State Water Ski Championships
When: All weekend, starting at 8 a.m. Friday
Where: 2701 Lake Myrtle Park Rd, Auburndale
Cost: $35
Info: Watch the competition and grab a bite from local food trucks at this event.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop work from local makers and artists at this festival held at the Historic Sponge Docks.
Tampa Toy Con 2024
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: $10-$15
Info: Celebrate all things pop culture at this convention with vendors and special guests.