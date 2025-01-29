Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 31-February 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 31-February 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (1/31)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $39.50-$59.50

Info: Watch the comedian perform her act live on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 450 W Dearborn Street, Englewood

Cost: Free

Info: Sing your heart out to your favorite tunes or join in some games.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $20

Info: Watch carillonneur Dr. Linda Dzuris perform at Bok Towers.

Things to do this Saturday (2/1)

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: 1701 N Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the Year of the Snake with classic dishes and cherished traditions.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 2010 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Mingle with other dog lovers and maybe even find a new furry friend to adopt.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 2010 Republica de Cuba, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Indie Flea is back for a new market season of handmade goods and local vendors.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 25028 US 19 N, Clearwater

Cost: $75

Info: Dress in your fanciest attire for a "Bridgerton"-themed afternoon.

Things to do this Sunday (2/2)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 2240 9th Avenue S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the unveiling of the large-scale sculpture that will be exhibited in Florida for the first time.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 4810 N Himes Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $15-$40

Info: Participate in this fun Valentine's Day-themed run.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Where: 221 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: $80

Info: This nonprofit showcases films for the LGBTQ+ community of Tampa Bay.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

