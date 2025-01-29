Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 31-February 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 31-February 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (1/31)
Becky Robinson at Tampa Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $39.50-$59.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform her act live on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.
Karaoke Night at Dearborn Coffeehouse
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 450 W Dearborn Street, Englewood
Cost: Free
Info: Sing your heart out to your favorite tunes or join in some games.
Florida Carillon Festival
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Watch carillonneur Dr. Linda Dzuris perform at Bok Towers.
Things to do this Saturday (2/1)
SACA Chinese New Year Celebration
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: 1701 N Highland Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the Year of the Snake with classic dishes and cherished traditions.
Dog Lover & Dog Adoption Valentine's Speed Dating
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 2010 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Mingle with other dog lovers and maybe even find a new furry friend to adopt.
Ybor City Flea
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2010 Republica de Cuba, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Indie Flea is back for a new market season of handmade goods and local vendors.
"Bridgerton" Afternoon Tea Experience
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 25028 US 19 N, Clearwater
Cost: $75
Info: Dress in your fanciest attire for a "Bridgerton"-themed afternoon.
Things to do this Sunday (2/2)
Harriet Tubman: The Beacon of Hope - Sculpture Unveiling
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 2240 9th Avenue S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the unveiling of the large-scale sculpture that will be exhibited in Florida for the first time.
Couple Shuffle
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 4810 N Himes Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15-$40
Info: Participate in this fun Valentine's Day-themed run.
Multiday events
Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Where: 221 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: $80
Info: This nonprofit showcases films for the LGBTQ+ community of Tampa Bay.
Monster Jam
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Celebrate the Year of the Snake with classic dishes and cherished traditions.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.