Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 31-February 2

Chinese New Year Celebration, Monster Jam and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 31-February 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (1/31)

Becky Robinson at Tampa Theatre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $39.50-$59.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform her act live on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.

Karaoke Night at Dearborn Coffeehouse

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 450 W Dearborn Street, Englewood
Cost: Free
Info: Sing your heart out to your favorite tunes or join in some games.

Florida Carillon Festival

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Watch carillonneur Dr. Linda Dzuris perform at Bok Towers.

Things to do this Saturday (2/1)

SACA Chinese New Year Celebration

When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: 1701 N Highland Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the Year of the Snake with classic dishes and cherished traditions.

Dog Lover & Dog Adoption Valentine's Speed Dating

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 2010 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Mingle with other dog lovers and maybe even find a new furry friend to adopt.

Ybor City Flea

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2010 Republica de Cuba, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Indie Flea is back for a new market season of handmade goods and local vendors.

"Bridgerton" Afternoon Tea Experience

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 25028 US 19 N, Clearwater
Cost: $75
Info: Dress in your fanciest attire for a "Bridgerton"-themed afternoon.

Things to do this Sunday (2/2)

Harriet Tubman: The Beacon of Hope - Sculpture Unveiling

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 2240 9th Avenue S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the unveiling of the large-scale sculpture that will be exhibited in Florida for the first time.

Couple Shuffle

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 4810 N Himes Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15-$40
Info: Participate in this fun Valentine's Day-themed run.

Multiday events

Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Where: 221 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: $80
Info: This nonprofit showcases films for the LGBTQ+ community of Tampa Bay.

Monster Jam

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

