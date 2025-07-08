Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Allergy risks for teens who follow TikTok skincare trends

TikTok skincare trends are increasing the risk of kids and teens having skin reactions and allergies, according to a new report.
Susan Solves It: Allergy risks for teens who follow TikTok skincare trends
SSI Skincare
Posted
  • TikTok skincare trends are increasing the risk of kids and teens having skin reactions and allergies, according to a new report.
  • Researchers looked at what's causing this risk and what parents can do to help protect their kids.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

When Madeline Frets made her first payment for a new-build home in Citrus County, she never imagined she would still be waiting for that dream home to become a reality almost four years later.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.