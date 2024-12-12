Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (12/13)
Dunedin Downtown Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Shop handmade goods and art from an array of local vendors.
Classical Christmas by the Florida Orchestra
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: $30-$50
Info: A cozy concert that "evokes a traditional Christmas on the cobbled streets of a snow-covered village."
The Polar Express Experience
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Find snow at the plaza, play games and even enjoy a screening of "The Polar Express."
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy a screening of the first "Harry Potter" flick at the historic Tampa Theatre.
Make it Magical Holiday Jazz Concert
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Stuart Avenue and Central Avenue, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Listen to the jazz versions of some holiday tunes at this fun family event.
Things to do this Saturday (12/14)
Madeira Beach Holiday Boat Parade
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: 503 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Take in this glittering parade full of Christmas cheer in Madeira Beach.
Nutcracker High Tea Experience
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 501 5th Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $250
Info: Enjoy teas and treats as you watch a ballet performance of the Christmas classic, "The Nutcracker."
Holiday Night Market
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Find local treasures for everyone on your list at this holiday market.
Things to do this Sunday (12/15)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Amalie Arena
When: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the group perform live in Tampa during their "The Lost Christmas Eve" tour.
Tampa Hot Chocolate Run
When: 7 a.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Run a 5K, 10K or 15K and then enjoy a "cocoa crazy" party afterwards.
Multiday events
"Waitress" at the Florida Studio Theatre
When: All weekend, 8 p.m.
Where: 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the stage adaption of the beloved romantic comedy.
Holiday Art Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m.
Where: 707 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Find artists from all kinds of disciplines selling their wares.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.