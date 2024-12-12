Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (12/13)

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Shop handmade goods and art from an array of local vendors.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $30-$50

Info: A cozy concert that "evokes a traditional Christmas on the cobbled streets of a snow-covered village."

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Find snow at the plaza, play games and even enjoy a screening of "The Polar Express."

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Enjoy a screening of the first "Harry Potter" flick at the historic Tampa Theatre.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Stuart Avenue and Central Avenue, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: Listen to the jazz versions of some holiday tunes at this fun family event.

Things to do this Saturday (12/14)

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: 503 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Take in this glittering parade full of Christmas cheer in Madeira Beach.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 501 5th Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $250

Info: Enjoy teas and treats as you watch a ballet performance of the Christmas classic, "The Nutcracker."

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Find local treasures for everyone on your list at this holiday market.

Things to do this Sunday (12/15)

When: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the group perform live in Tampa during their "The Lost Christmas Eve" tour.

When: 7 a.m.

Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Run a 5K, 10K or 15K and then enjoy a "cocoa crazy" party afterwards.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 8 p.m.

Where: 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the stage adaption of the beloved romantic comedy.

When: Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m.

Where: 707 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Find artists from all kinds of disciplines selling their wares.