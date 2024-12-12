Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 13-15

Holiday events, "The Nutcracker" and free things to do
Ballet dancers perform "The Nutcracker" ballet during the annual presentation at the Teresa Carreno Theater, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (12/13)

Dunedin Downtown Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Shop handmade goods and art from an array of local vendors.

Classical Christmas by the Florida Orchestra

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: $30-$50
Info: A cozy concert that "evokes a traditional Christmas on the cobbled streets of a snow-covered village."

The Polar Express Experience

When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Find snow at the plaza, play games and even enjoy a screening of "The Polar Express."

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy a screening of the first "Harry Potter" flick at the historic Tampa Theatre.

Make it Magical Holiday Jazz Concert

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Stuart Avenue and Central Avenue, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Listen to the jazz versions of some holiday tunes at this fun family event.

Things to do this Saturday (12/14)

Madeira Beach Holiday Boat Parade

When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: 503 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Take in this glittering parade full of Christmas cheer in Madeira Beach.

Nutcracker High Tea Experience

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 501 5th Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $250
Info: Enjoy teas and treats as you watch a ballet performance of the Christmas classic, "The Nutcracker."

Holiday Night Market

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Find local treasures for everyone on your list at this holiday market.

Things to do this Sunday (12/15)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Amalie Arena

When: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the group perform live in Tampa during their "The Lost Christmas Eve" tour.

Tampa Hot Chocolate Run

When: 7 a.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Run a 5K, 10K or 15K and then enjoy a "cocoa crazy" party afterwards.

Multiday events

"Waitress" at the Florida Studio Theatre

When: All weekend, 8 p.m.
Where: 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the stage adaption of the beloved romantic comedy.

Holiday Art Festival

When: Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m.
Where: 707 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Find artists from all kinds of disciplines selling their wares.

