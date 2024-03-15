Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

The Straz announces its 2024-2025 Broadway season

the lion king at the straz
The Straz
the lion king at the straz
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 11:03:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Theatre fans rejoice: the Straz Center for the Performing Arts just announced its 2024-2025 Broadway season.

"The Boy Who Loved Batman" will kick off the season in October, a comedy based on one man's true story, followed by four-time Tony Award winner "Some Like It Hot."

Favorites such as "The Lion King" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical" will also make an appearance.

Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available starting April 2. Current season ticket holders can expect renewal invoices in early April and must renew by May 5 to guarantee their seats.

Click here for the full list.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.