TAMPA, Fla. — We all know this summer is going to be a hot one, so why not find ways to stay entertained while making the most out of some air conditioning? Here are 10 indoor activities around Tampa Bay you should try.

1. Florida Aquarium—Tampa

One of the best ways to stay cool is to visit some sea life! The Florida Aquarium is open 7 days a week and has some unique habitats like Stingray Beach where you can pet sting rays and Moon Bay, which is only one of a few exhibits in the U.S. where you can touch moon jellies. Plus, from July 1 - August 5 they'll be hosting their Aqua Nights on Fridays, which include extended hours, live entertainment and some tasty food trucks.

2. Replay Amusement Museum—Tarpon Springs

Replay Amusement Museum is an interactive experience where you're actually encouraged to touch the displays! You pay once and can play all day, trying out 120 arcade games and pinball machines dating as far back as the 1960s. On top of the machines are info toppers so guests can learn about when it was built and who it was made by. Replay is alos home to the world's largest pinball machine—Hercules made by Atari in 1979. Less than 400 were ever created, and the pinball machine is so large it uses a cue ball from a pool table.

3. LALA St. Pete—Downtown St. Pete

LALA is a restaurant/karaoke lounge concept where guests can reserve a table or a private karaoke room. There are 7 rooms to choose from, each with their own theme like Studio LALA that has a Studio 54 vibe or the Speakeasy Room. The rooms have a capacity ranging from 5-16 people, and you can order food and drinks to be delivered to your room. There are over 40,000 songs in their catalog and sessions are two hours.

4. Pin Chasers—Tampa

Who doesn't love bowling? For over 60 years, Pin Chasers has been Tampa's home for bowling, food and fun. They have a new Pin Chasers XTRA App where you can reserve your lane ahead of time, order food to your lane, earn 10% cash back for every dollar spent and keep track of your game scores.

5. Sunshine Kitty Catfe—St. Petersburg

Pet, cuddle and hang out with adorable kitties at St. Pete's first cat cafe. Sunshine Kitty Catfe is a place to help cats get adopted as well as a therapeutic oasis for people in the community. Grab a coffee, lay down, read a book and let the furry friends come to you. There are plenty of toys for you and the cats to play with, and if you fall in love during your session and decide you want to take one home, the adoption process can be taken care of at the cafe.

6. Beyond Van Gogh—Sarasota

The artwork of Vincent Van Gogh has come to life in Tampa Bay! Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks. The last day to check out it is Sunday, July 24.

7. Fairgrounds St. Pete—St. Petersburg

This immersive art museum is geared toward engaging the five senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. The museum showcases the work of 60 different artists, and 90 percent of those artists are local to Florida.

8. AR Workshop—Tampa

Create your own works of art at this DIY workshop! choose from an array of projects to try, including chunky knit blankets and a variety of wood projects. The workshop also offers specialty classes led by local guests, like how to create a charcuterie board, candles or succulent box. Guests are allowed to bring their own beer, wine, juices and snacks.

9. Chihuly Collection/Morean Arts Center—Downtown St. Pete

This is the largest permanent collection of Dale Chihuly’s glass artwork nationwide. See colorful glass transformed into beautiful sculptures and structures. The Morean Arts Center Contemporary Gallery is free to check out and showcases some thought-provoking exhibits. Four exhibits from local and national artists/curators are shown at a time and are rotated out every few weeks. At the Morean Glass Studio, get behind the scenes and observe resident glass artists creating unique works of art. All of the pieces created are for sale in the adjacent glass shop. Get inspired and take a glass art class or book a one-time hands-on glass experience!

10. Selfie WRLD—Tampa

Selfie WRLD is a spot like no other in Tampa Bay—and for all the Instagram lovers out there, it's definitely something to add to your to-do list. This selfie museum is more than just interactive art—it's a DIY photography studio. The Tampa location has 12 8x8 rooms with different themes, plus 12 additional signs and scenes—all of which get changed around every couple of month. Appointment slots are one hour, and every group is given a ring light and a Bluetooth remote to connect to your phone, plus there are dressing rooms if you'd like to take shots in variety of different outfits.