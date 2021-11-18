Create custom crafts with your friends at this DIY workshop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.—Looking to get crafty and sip on some beer or wine? AR Workshop Tampa has got you covered.

This DIY workshop offers an array of projects to try, including chunky knit blankets and a variety of wood projects. The workshop also offers specialty classes led by local guests, like how to create a charcuterie board, candles or succulent box.

AR Workshop Tampa

RELATED| Create your own custom-scented candle at The Candle Pour

"We've been in business now three-and-a-half years, so we've got all different types of things," said Meghan Skelly, owner of AR Workshop Tampa who also has a background in graphic design. "You don't have to be crafty to come in here...it's very step-by-step, so we teach you everything."

To get started, go to AR Workshop Tampa's website and select a workshop date, project and design template. Once you arrive at the shop, an instructor will walk you through your craft assembly, including sanding your project, painting or staining your wood, weeding your stencil and applying it to your project, painting over your stencil and carefully removing it. Some projects will even require the use of power tools like a nail gun or drill to finish assembly, which you will get the chance to learn how to use safely.

AR Workshop Tampa

Workshops last anywhere form two to three-and-a-half hours. Guests are allowed to bring their own beer, wine, juices and snacks—keep in mind you will be working with your hands for most of the workshop, so it's best to stick to light finger foods.

RELATED | Create your own chocolate bar at this Tampa dessert boutique

AR Workshop is open for workshops throughout the week, as well as team building and private events. Learn more about group events here.

It's also a great spot to visit for the holidays. "During this time of the year when it's more of the holiday season, it's great to come—especially to spend time with people who you want to hang out with," said Skelly. "It's also great for you to come in and make a custom gift for somebody that you love."

If you aren't up for creating your own craft but you still want something personalized to decorate your home, you can order a custom project that they will make for you that you can pick up. The workshop also sells pre-made signs, crafts and jewelry that you can browse through.

AR Workshop Tampa

AR Workshop Tampa is located at 2414 S MacDill Avenue. There are two other AR Workshop locations in Tampa Bay—one in St. Pete and the other in Brandon. To learn more and to find other locations, click here.

