Fairgrounds St. Pete, an immersive art museum featuring local artists, opens Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Warehouse and Arts District in St. Pete now has a new exhibit! An immersive art museum geared toward engaging the five senses, and it all opens Thursday, September 2nd.

It’s called Fairgrounds St. Pete.

“The name Fairgrounds St. Pete really reflects on, or is an homage to a lot of different things. First, the word 'fair.' So we not only paid artists to do their installations, but we give them a percentage of the profit from ticket sales going forward. So we consider it to be very fair. And then think about the traditional fairgrounds, like the Florida State Fairgrounds. It’s that place where people come together and exhibit the best, the most exciting things going on. And then of course we’re on Fairfield Ave,” said Liz Dimmitt, CEO and Cofounder of Fairgrounds St. Pete.

It’s an immersive experience that engages all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed.

“Different rooms and exhibitions and artwork by various artists, all that sort of celebrate weird, wacky, wonderful Florida,” said Dimmitt.

The museum showcases the work of 60 different artists, and 90 percent of those artists are local to Florida.

“I never had a place like this that actually really believed in me, and really looked at me as more than just an artist, but like an energy, a vibe,” said Iona Parris, local artist and Seashell Queen.

Iona Parris is one of the artists showcasing their work at Fairgrounds St. Pete. She’s a Tampa Bay local who makes seashell crowns.

“You’ll see my seashell crowns, you’ll see little jeweled seashells everywhere around the exhibit, so that’s some of my stuff. I’m also selling some of my crowns and some of my jewelry in the souvenir shop,” said Parris.

The entire museum is a mystery that you have to experience to understand, but one thing is for sure, you will get a true taste of Florida at Fairgrounds St. Pete.

“The artworks will change out over time, but the space itself will always be here,” said Dimmitt.

