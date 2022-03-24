ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — LALA St. Pete is Tampa Bay's newest karaoke hot spot!

LALA is a restaurant/karaoke lounge concept in Downtown St. Pete. Guests can reserve a table or a private karaoke room. There are also two full service bars—one in the main dining room and one rooftop bar—as well as an outdoor patio area.

There are 7 private karaoke rooms to choose from, each with their own theme. The rooms have a capacity ranging from 5-16 people, and you can order food and drinks to be delivered to your room. Sessions are 2 hours and start at $80 depending on time of day and which room you choose.

There's a wide selection of songs—more than 40,000 to be exact! The experience is very user friendly; just sort through the songs by genre/category and add new songs to the queue via the iPad in the room.

The cuisine at LALA is modern American meets Mediterranean and French. Try everything from their LALA Burger with crispy shallots to the Charred Spanish Octopus. LALA also serves a Seacuterie Board, featuring smoked salmon with capers and red onions, lobster & shrimp salad, smoked fish dip, shrimp cocktail, and tuna sashimi with Tamari sauce.

Browse the full food menu here.

The cocktails are on the tropical side without being overly sweet. Here are a few options to check out:



Spicy Watermelon Margarita

The Floridian

Empress and Collins

LALA St. Pete is located at 2324 Central Avenue, right next to Grand Central Brewhouse. They're open every day from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.