Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens at UTC in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The artwork of Vincent Van Gogh has come to life in Tampa Bay.

Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks.

Occupying over 50,000 square feet, Beyond Van Gogh is the largest immersive experience in the country, offering guests ample room to safely enjoy the exhibit.

Beyond Van Gogh is open in Sarasota at the Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center now until April 24th.

Tickets start at $40 and make sure to reserve them in advance.

Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center is located at 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota.

