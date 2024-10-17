Tampa farm Horsepower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary to host annual Fall Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — For 30 years, Horsepower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary in Tampa (8005 Racetrack Rd) has been delighting families from all over the world.

With horses, of course. And camels. And sloths, pigs, llamas and more.

This charming family-run 5-acre farm depends on volunteers and the community — a country thrill kept at affordable prices.

But in all that time, the nonprofit has never seen storms as brutal and damaging as Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Flood waters reached four feet. Animals had to be ushered to safety. Trees were knocked down, picnic tables scattered.

"I have cried three times a day just walking around here and looking at the devastation," said the farm's Stellie Orosz.

So for the next three weekends, hoping to draw big crowds to help them recover from the storms, Horsepower for Kids will host their annual Fall Fest: food, music, vendors plus all those critters.

There will also be pony rides, train rides, hayrides and bounce houses.

Tickets are $15 per person.

For more on Horsepower for Kids and the Fall Fest, go here.