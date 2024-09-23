Watch Now
Glazer Children's Museum debuts exhibit on 'The Questioneers' books, TV show

Meet Ada Twist Scientist and friends, included with admission.
Ada Twist Scientist needs your help with cool experiments! Take a ride in Iggy Peck Architect's "Cheez Copter!" And make a political stand with Sofia Valdez Future Prez! A brand-new interactive exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum in Tampa is based on "The Questioneers," Andrea Beaty's best-selling books and hit Netflix show (the latter of which is produced by the Obamas).
The playful, smart young characters are all interested in STEAM subjects including science, engineering and technology.

"The Questioneers" exhibit runs until Jan. 5 and is included with museum admission.

For more on the Glazer Children's Museum, go here.

