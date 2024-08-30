Small Plates | At Home with Shay

I am a big fan of small plates. Or call them appetizers, little plates, or tapas. Whatever you want to call them, the reason I like them so much is because it allows you to sample a lot of different flavors and textures at one time. If you serve enough for your group, it can absolutely fill you up and make a meal.

Tabouleh-ish

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa (cooked and cooled)

1 bunch fresh mint leaves (finely chopped)

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley (finely chopped)

1 medium Beefsteak tomato (small dice)

3 medium scallions (finely sliced)

½ English cucumber (seeded and diced)

⅓ cup olive oil

2 lemons (juiced)

salt and pepper (to taste)

Instructions

Cook the quinoa as the package instructs using water or vegetable stock for more flavor. Allow to chill through in the fridge after fully cooked. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Taste and re-season with additional olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and or pepper. Serve right away or store covered in the fridge overnight. Serve with a sliced bread, crackers or vegetables cut to scoop. Can also be served as a side dish or along with hummus or other dips layered in sandwiches.

Roasted Eggplant Dip

Ingredients

1 medium eggplant

1 medium red bell pepper

¼ cup olive oil

salt and pepper (to taste)

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves (tough stems removed)

2-4 large cloves of garlic

1 tsp smoked paprika

pinch red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Cut the top leaves off of the eggplant and slice it lengthwise in 1 inch pieces. Score the flesh sides of the eggplant in a cross hatch pattern and place on the sheet pan. Cut the pepper in half, removing the seeds and stem. Place on the sheet pan. Drizzle both sides of the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Tuck the whole garlic cloves under the pepper halves with the skin sides up. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes, then turn the eggplant and continue to roast for 10 more minutes or until the eggplant is cooked through and soft and the red pepper skin is wrinkled and easy to remove. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to the touch. Scrape the eggplant out of the skin and transfer it to a mixing bowl along with the roasted garlic. Using a fork, mash the two together until combined well. For a smoother texture, place in a food processor or blender. Peel the skin from the red pepper and cut it into a small dice. Add the diced pepper, fresh thyme leaves, smoked paprika and optional red pepper flakes to the eggplant mixture. Stir to combine. Taste and re-season if needed. Serve with scooping vegetables, crackers, fresh bread and layer with other dips and small plates.

Roasted Tomatoes & Ricotta

Ingredients

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 cup large green Italian olives (pitted and halved)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1 8-ounce container ricotta cheese

¼ cup fresh basil leaves (thinly sliced)

1 medium fresh lemon (zest only)

salt and pepper (to taste)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine the tomatoes and olives on the sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for approximately 20 minutes or until the tomatoes wilt and char on the edges. Combine the ricotta, basil, lemon zest, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Then transfer to a serving dish. Spoon the roasted tomatoes and olives on top of the ricotta mixture. Serve with slices of fresh bread, scooping vegetables, crackers, or other dips and small plates for layering.



