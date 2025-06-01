Sausage And Egg Casserole | At Home with Shay

This make ahead sausage and egg casserole is super satisfying, simple to make and filling too. Even better, it is the "throw it all in a bowl and mix it" kind of casserole and it can be made a day ahead. An hour before you want to eat, just pop it in the oven and it comes out perfectly browned and delicious. This is one of my favorites for breakfast when we have company over. It makes breakfast a snap.

Ingredients



1 lb sausage, cooked & crumbled - I like Jimmy Dean regular or varieties with sage

8 large eggs

6 full sized loaf slices gluten free bread - I use Canyon Bakehouse gluten free

2 cups milk or unsweetened dairy free substitute - I use Ripple for this recipe

3 cups shredded sharp cheddar or dairy free shreds

3 medium scallions - trimmed & chopped

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon dry ground mustard

pepper to taste



Instructions



Grease a large casserole dish or 9x13 pan. I like to use a metal pan so that it can go directly from the fridge to the oven. That kind of sudden temp change can cause a glass or ceramic dish to crack. So let it warm up a bit at room temp before putting a glass or ceramic dish in the oven.

Cook sausage in frying pan over medium high heat until no pink remains. Break it apart as it cooks into crumbles or small chunks. Drain and let cool slightly before moving on to the next step.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour into your greased dish. Cover and store in the fridge overnight. Or- if using a glass/ceramic dish, store mixture in the bowl and wait to pour it into your baking dish until you are ready to bake.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 45-60 minutes, until the center no longer jiggles and it is browned nicely. Remove from the oven & enjoy right away!

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.