Manatee teacher charged after sending explicit photo to 14-year-old

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County teacher was charged after she sent an explicit photo to one of her 14-year-old students, deputies said.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, a school resource deputy at Carlos E. Haile Middle School in Bradenton learned from the student that his teacher, 28-year-old Oliver Fell, had been communicating with him through Snapchat since Dec. 2024. The student also said the teacher sent him an explicit photo on Jan. 2.

When the school administration was informed of the allegations, MCSO detectives initiated an investigation, confirming that the communication had occurred multiple times on social media.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found evidence indicating that the communication led to "lewd conduct" involving the victim, and that the explicit photo belonged to Fell.

On May 12, detectives received additional evidence from Snapchat and had arrest warrants issued on June 2, charging Fell with lewd contact with a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Fell turned herself in and was booked at the Manatee County Jail.