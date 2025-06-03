Road rage incident over use of turn signal ends in crash, shooting and arrests

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police said a road rage incident ended in a crash, a shooting, and three arrests, after one driver failed to signal he wanted to turn left.

On June 2, around 3:20 p.m., 33-year-old Raesean Poole was driving a Jeep Compass and waiting to turn left out of a parking lot at 101 Riverfront Blvd. 20-year-old Anthony Williams was driving a Buick sedan and turned left into the parking lot in front of Poole. Police said Williams parked his car, and Poole backed up to confront Williams about not using his turn signal.

Officials said Williams and his 16-year-old passenger got out of the car and allegedly showed Poole his gun. Police said CCTV video showed Poole began to drive away several times, but kept stopping and arguing with Williams.

According to police, during their final confrontation, Poole turned onto Riverfront Blvd., reversed, and accelerated toward Williams, hitting a stop sign and a tree before striking Williams in the leg. Authorities said the 16-year-old then got a gun and fired it into Poole's Jeep.

Brandenton Police said Williams was not seriously injured.

Police said Poole was charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, the 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and charges are pending against Williams.