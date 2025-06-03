NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Happy 100th birthday, New Port Richey!

The thriving Pasco County city is celebrating its centennial with an interactive art tour called "Tides of Time: A Visual Art Experience," 11 bronze relief sculptures by artist Gillian Harper.

WATCH: New Port Richey celebrates 100th birthday with 11 interactive art installations

The artwork — each one beautifully themed to its location — is installed at historic places around NPR's downtown and Main Street, from scenic Sims Park to the Hacienda Hotel to the Richey Suncoast Theatre.

Each piece on the walkable tour has a QR code below that links to a guide and narrated videos by author and local historian Gary Vitacco-Robles.

"Tides of Time" is a group effort between benefactor and local legend John "Mr. Friendly" Gilliss, the New Port Richey Main Street nonprofit and many more.

