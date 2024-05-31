How to make Aperol creamsicles | At Home with Shay

Bittersweet and creamy gluten-free Aperol Creamsicles are a refreshing treat that will be appreciated on a hot day. If you have never had the alcohol called Aperol, it has a bittersweet, citrus flavor with a syrup-like consistency. It is most widely known as an adult beverage called an Aperol Spritz that is enjoyed along the Italian coast in the summer. The drink is quite simple. A glass of Prosecco (Italian sparkling wine) mixed with Aperol, a splash of club soda, and a thick slice of fresh orange floats in the glass. My friends and I have never understood the need for club soda, so we never add it.

Ingredients

4 large oranges (blood or navel are great)

14-ounce sweetened condensed milk (you may not use all of it)

8 ounce mascarpone cheese

½ cup Aperol, an Italian Apertif Liquor

1 pint raspberries, blueberries, blackberries (any variety for serving)

Instructions

Cut the oranges in half. Carefully scoop the pulp out of the oranges leaving the skin intact in the shape of a bowl. Place the skins in a freezer-ready container and the pulp in a small bowl. In a medium mixing bowl, squeeze the juice from the pulp of 2-3 of the oranges (½ cup of juice). Discard the juiced pulp and reserve the remainder for garnish. Add the mascarpone cheese, Aperol, and about half to 2/3 of the sweetened condensed milk into the bowl with the orange juice. Using a hand mixer, beat until the mixture becomes smooth and lightens up some. Taste and adjust with more orange juice, Aperol, or sweetened condensed milk if desired. Save any leftover sweetened condensed milk to flavor your morning coffee for an extra special treat! Support the orange bowls in a container or on a tray so that they sit in an upright position. Scrunched paper towels work well for this. Then transfer the Aperol mixture into the orange bowls, filling to the top. Pour the remaining mixture into a freezer-safe container. Freeze for several hours or overnight, until it has frozen through. Serve with fresh berries, whipped cream, and/or an Aperol Spritz (Aperol with Prosecco & a slice of orange)!

