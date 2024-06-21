Chorizo Tacos | At Home with Shay

Gluten-free Chorizo Tacos combine smoky and mildly spicy chorizo sausage with sauteed sweet onions and bell peppers. But we don’t stop there! Then, diced plantains are easily pan-fried for added crunch and flavor. Top with crumbled queso fresco, chipotle sour cream, and cilantro for some incredible taco deliciousness! This combo has easily become a family favorite.

Ingredients

1.25 lb uncooked chorizo sausage (mild or spicy)

1 large sweet onion (trimmed, quartered & sliced)

2 bell peppers (any color, seeded & sliced)

1 clove fresh garlic (finely chopped)

2 plantains (green or yellow)

¼ cup vegetable oil

salt and pepper to taste

For Serving



12 small corn tortillas

½ cup sour cream

1 tbsp chipotle in adobo (finely chopped)

½ cup queso fresco

¼ cup fresh cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

Remove the casing from the chorizo sausages. Heat a large frying pan to medium-high heat and brown the sausage. Break it up with your spatula as much as you’d like. Once there’s no more pink in the meat, transfer the sausage crumbles to a serving dish and cover to keep warm. Don't clean the pan! Cook the peppers and onion in the pan drippings from the sausage. Cook on a higher heat if you’d like to brown them, or on a medium heat if you want to just soften them. Add salt and pepper to taste. When they are cooked to your liking, turn the heat to medium-low and add the chopped garlic. Stir it in to heat it through and distribute the flavors. Pour into a serving bowl, cover, and set aside. Remove the peels from the plantains, quarter them, and dice them. Heat vegetable oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. When the oil glistens, carefully add the diced plantains. Allow them to brown lightly on one side, then flip them or stir them to brown on all sides. Sprinkle with salt. Transfer to a serving dish. Combine the sour cream and finely chopped chipotle chili together in a small bowl. Wrap the stack of corn tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave until heated through approximately 30-60 seconds. To serve, fill warm corn tortillas with peppers, onions, chorizo, and fried plantains. Top with chipotle sour cream, crumbled queso fresco, and cilantro. Enjoy! There should be enough fillings and toppings for a minimum of 12 small tacos.



Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.