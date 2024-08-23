Chicken Parmesan | At Home with Shay

The crispy gluten-free seasoned breading on this Chicken Parmesan helps to keep it tender and juicy. The rich marinara and gooey cheeses on top make it an easy crowd-pleaser. This Chicken Parmesan has lots of flavor and texture within the layers without being overwhelming. There are a few steps to making it, but with several options for prepping ahead, it can be easy to make for a crowd.

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts (boneless, skinless)

½ cup gluten-free flour blend

2 large eggs (beaten well)

1 cup gluten-free breadcrumbs

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

1 ½ tsp Italian Seasoning

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

½ cup +/- olive oil (for coating the pan)

1 cup jarred marinara sauce

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

4 ounces shredded parmesan cheese

2 tbsp fresh basil (optional garnish)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Combine gluten-free bread crumbs, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. In 2 more shallow dishes, place beaten eggs and gluten-free flour. Dust each piece of chicken with flour, then dip into the beaten egg. Then coat with the breadcrumb mixture. Set aside on a baking tray while heating a large high-sided skillet with about a half-inch to an inch of olive oil. Fry each piece of breaded chicken until golden brown on each side. You may need to cook in batches if your pan is too small to fit 4 at once. When all pieces have been fried nicely, place them in a single layer on a greased or lined baking tray. Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of marinara on top of each, then generously top with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes until the cheese is melted and browned as you like it.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.